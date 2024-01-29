 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress workers procession enters Bihar via Kishanganj | Mint
Business News/ Politics / News/  Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress workers procession enters Bihar via Kishanganj
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led Congress workers procession enters Bihar via Kishanganj

 Livemint

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar with a sea of Congress supporters welcoming him.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihars Kishanganj on MondayPremium
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihars Kishanganj on Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Bihar on Monday. A sea of Congress supporters were seen chanting his name and holding flags of tricolours and the party. State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed Gandhi in Bihar.

The Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra has come a day after ally Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ditched Congress-RJD alliance and joined hands with BJP-led NDA.

Cong leader slams Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as ‘political tourism’

It is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the state since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj and a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday through Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was suspended for two days (25 and 26th January) after entering West Bengal.

Assam CM Himanta takes dig at Gandhi, calls him ‘star BJP campaigner'

On Sunday, the Congress Yatra resumed from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The Yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam: Himanta

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to ensure that the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is held smoothly in the state.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress complains of facing hurdles in West Bengal

The party had earlier alleged that some of its banners featuring Gandhi were vandalised in Jalpaiguri.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal on 14 January.

It will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.

 

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
