Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak on Wednesday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to enter the state through Sundergarh district on February 6.

The senior Congress leader will reach Biramitrapur on the Odisha-Jharkhand border on the night of February 6 where he will be accorded a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers, the OPCC president said.

Gandhi will lead the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Sundargarh, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda, before leaving the state for Chhattisgarh.

"Gandhi will tentatively arrive at Biramitrapur on February 6 night. The next day he will hold a roadshow in Rourkela, Gadagaon and Uttara. He will have a night halt in Jharsuguda on February 7," PTI quoted Pattanayak as saying.

"On February 8, he will lead the Yatra to Belpahar, Hrudaynagar and Kanaktara, before entering Chhattisgarh. All the programmes will be finalised very soon," he added.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other prominent Congress leaders are likely to visit Odisha in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the state.

Earlier on January 29, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mega rally in Bhubaneswar.

The Yatra began in Manipur on January 14. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 after crossing 15 states.

