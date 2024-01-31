Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to enter Odisha on February 6
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other prominent Congress leaders are likely to visit Odisha in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the state.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak on Wednesday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to enter the state through Sundergarh district on February 6.
