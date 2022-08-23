Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress releases logo, tagline, pamphlet in Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress releases logo, tagline, pamphlet in Delhi1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress party is all geared up for the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Senior party leaders today unveiled the logo, tagline, and pamphlet of the Yatra in the national capital.
1) The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.
2) The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states.
3) The padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.
4) The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
5) The tagline states 'Mile kadam-Jude vatan' roughly translating to unite steps and the country will get together.
6) "We've also launched a website," said party leader Jairam Ramesh.
7) The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.
8) Ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will work with civil society to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections.
