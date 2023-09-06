‘Bharat ka PM’: Himanta Biswa Sarma cites Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh's oath in India vs Bharat row1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:14 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu 's G20 invite has triggered controversy by using 'President of Bharat' instead of ‘President of India’. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the use of 'Bharat' and called for the renaming of the Reserve Bank of India as the Reserve Bank of Bharat.
Assam Chief Minister and turncoat Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said ‘India and Bharat is not a debatable thing’, speaking on the controversy that has taken India's political square by a storm.
Invitations for a G20 dinner have been sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggering a massive furore with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.
Confirming that Bharat has been used as the name of the country in some of the documents relating to G20, news agency PTI report citing officials familiar with the development stated that it was a conscious decision.
After the invite went viral on Tuesday, Sarma in a post on X said, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."
Hitting out at Congress' criticism, he said in another post, “Now my apprehension has proven to be true. The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name 'I.N.D.I alliance' was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT."