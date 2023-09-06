President Droupadi Murmu 's G20 invite has triggered controversy by using 'President of Bharat' instead of ‘President of India’. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the use of 'Bharat' and called for the renaming of the Reserve Bank of India as the Reserve Bank of Bharat.

Assam Chief Minister and turncoat Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said 'India and Bharat is not a debatable thing', speaking on the controversy that has taken India's political square by a storm.

During a press conference, the Assam CM said, "On Bharat name row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "India and Bharat is not a debatable thing...India and Bharat are interchangeable that is the decision of the Supreme Court in 2016...Be it Manmohan Singh or Indira Gandhi everyone took oath as 'Main Bharat ka Pradhan Mantri' not as Prime Minister of India...While Deve Gowda took oath as Prime Minister of India...So this is not a debate..."

"A few days back, Amit Shah ji in Parliament placed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Then nobody opposed. Bharat and India are interchangeable and that is the decision of the Supreme Court in 2016," Himanta added.

In the press conference, Sarma pressed to rename Reserve Bank of India as Reserve Bank of Bharat. “The name of the central bank should be ‘Reserve Bank of Bharat’. This is a phase of renaissance. Assam has changed several old legacies and many changes have been made in the Centre also," Sarma said.

Invitations for a G20 dinner have been sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India', triggering a massive furore with the opposition alleging that the Modi government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

Confirming that Bharat has been used as the name of the country in some of the documents relating to G20, news agency PTI report citing officials familiar with the development stated that it was a conscious decision.

After the invite went viral on Tuesday, Sarma in a post on X said, "REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL."

Hitting out at Congress' criticism, he said in another post, "Now my apprehension has proven to be true. The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name 'I.N.D.I alliance' was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT."