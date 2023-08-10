comScore
'Bharat Mata' apparently unparliamentary word in India, says Rahul Gandhi

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:35 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

The no-confidence motion, brought in by the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the NDA government, was defeated in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament after opposition members walked out of the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister's reply to the Motion of No-Confidence, in the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament after opposition members walked out of the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister's reply to the Motion of No-Confidence, in the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)

With Speaker On Birla expunged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks made in Lok Sabha during the no-trust motion on 9 August, Rahul said 'Bharat Mata' is apparently an unparliamentary word in the country.

Asked about his comments expunged from the records of Parliament, Rahul told reporters, “Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India nowadays."

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion, Gandhi left Parliament saying he had some work but returned to the house when the prime minister was speaking.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss in Parliament sparks controversy; Check out how the internet reacted

His remarks on 'Bharat Mata' made during the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion were expunged from the records late on Wednesday night by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Apart from the remarks, Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss while exiting after exiting, created a row. In 2018 too, he repeated a gesture reminiscent of his famous hug and wink during the previous no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion, brought in by the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the NDA government, was defeated in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with several BJP MPs, voiced their strong objections following an alleged flying kiss gesture made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi towards BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Although the incident was not captured on camera, it reportedly occurred as Rahul Gandhi was leaving the Lok Sabha premises after delivering a speech concerning the no-confidence motion on Manipur.

This parliamentary episode has resonated across major platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube, and Facebook. Here are some diverse reactions it drew from netizens on these different platforms, while some were hilarious involving memes, the others condemned the act suggesting it to be against the code of conduct in the parliament.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:41 PM IST
