14 states, 150 days, 355 constituencies: Bharat Nyay Yatra is Rahul Gandhi's last chance to walk the talk before polls
‘Bharat Jod Yatra’ which Rahul Gandhi started in September 2022 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir received tremendous support
After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decisive Assembly election victories in three Hindi-heartland states, the 2024 game is looking settled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more than confident about getting a third tenure and is already making promises about his next stint at the top post. The Congress has to swallow some bitter pills, as the defeat reduces their leverage amongst other parties of the INDIA alliance. In his last chance to revive the fortunes of the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is embarking on the second leg of his pan-India march, the ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’.