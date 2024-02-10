Bharat Ratna for ‘Hindu Hridaysamrat’ Balasaheb: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut want posthumous honour for Shiv Sena founder
Prominent Maharashtra leaders Raj Thackeray and Sanjay Raut demand Bharat Ratna for Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, citing his contribution as the architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country.
The Indian government has announced that the Bharat Ratna will be awarded to five people this year. Among them, India’s highest civilian award will be given to four people posthumously. Now, there are demands to bestow the same to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
“Why has the PM forgotten Shri Balasaheb Thackeray who is the real architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country? And remember, it is because of Balasaheb, PM Modi could hold the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.
Bharat Rarna 2024
Bharat Rarna 2024 will be posthumously given to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, agronomist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh, another former PM. Fromer Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will also be awarded with the prestigious honour.
