Business News/ Politics / News/  Bharat Ratna for ‘Hindu Hridaysamrat’ Balasaheb: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut want posthumous honour for Shiv Sena founder

Bharat Ratna for ‘Hindu Hridaysamrat’ Balasaheb: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut want posthumous honour for Shiv Sena founder

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prominent Maharashtra leaders Raj Thackeray and Sanjay Raut demand Bharat Ratna for Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, citing his contribution as the architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country.

FILE: JANUARY 23, 2008 - Mumbai: Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, who turned 82 today, during an interview at his residence, 'Mathoshri', at Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Girish Srivastav

The Indian government has announced that the Bharat Ratna will be awarded to five people this year. Among them, India’s highest civilian award will be given to four people posthumously. Now, there are demands to bestow the same to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Also Read: PV Narasimha Rao's family reacts to Bharat Ratna award: ‘slap on the face of Congress party, Gandhi family…’

The demand for giving the Bharat Ratna to Balasaheb Thackeray comes from prominent Maharashtra leaders like Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Center has shown political generosity by honouring P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well," Thackeray wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Leaders across party lines cheer Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan

“A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts," he added.

Sanjay Raut shared a photograph on social media that showed Narendra Modi bowing down to Bal Thackeray.

Also Read: Bharat Ratna to 10th PM PV Narasimha Rao: Why is it significant?

“Prime Minister Modi who calls himself Hindutva-vadi has once again forgotten Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray. First two and now three leaders have been honoured with Bharat Ratna in barely one month. However, neither Veer Savarkar nor Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray who deserve Bharat Ratna more than anyone else have been fully ignored," Raut earlier posted on X.

“Why has the PM forgotten Shri Balasaheb Thackeray who is the real architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country? And remember, it is because of Balasaheb, PM Modi could hold the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added.

Bharat Rarna 2024

Bharat Rarna 2024 will be posthumously given to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, agronomist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh, another former PM. Fromer Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will also be awarded with the prestigious honour.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
