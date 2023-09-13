‘Bharat, that is India’: Praise for Akbar in G20 booklet prompts Kapil Sibal's dig at govt1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:26 PM IST
G20 booklet praises Akbar as proponent of peace and democracy, while MP Kapil Sibal criticizes government's double standards.
The central government which released a set of two booklets that traces India's history back to 6,000 BCE. Two booklets – Bharat, The Mother of Democracy and Elections in India waa handed over to the dignitaries at the G20 summit.
