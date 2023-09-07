Bharat-India row: 'There are forces who don't like..', says Congress' Pawan Khera

Amid the renaming row over India vs. Bharat gaining momentum in the country, Congress leader Pawan Khera on 7 September hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying there are forces who do not like united India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Wednesday, Khera said, "There are forces that do not like a united India and are trying to create a fissure between 'India' and 'Bharat'. Every Indian knows who these forces are."

On Bharat-India row, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "...They are trying to create conflict between Bharat and India...Be it sona or gold, whether you speak in English or Hindi, the price will not change...People of India have identified the faces of those who want to create conflict between India and Bharat..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from commenting on the Bharat-India row, the Congress leader said that his party does not believe in any of the Udhayanidhi Stalin 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks.

He said, "The Indian National Congress has believed in 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' wherein nobody can treat any particular faith as less than any other faith. Congress does not believe in any of those comments (Udhayanidhi Stalin 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiatook a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said that it would take the country on the path of destruction.

“The manner in which the INDIA Alliance is commenting on Sanatan Dharma is inappropriate and highly condemnable. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be destroyed. This is the real face of the INDIA alliance, which I want to put before the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country, this group of 28 parties is to take the country on the path of destruction, to destroy Sanatan Dharma, to spread corruption, to broaden the appeasement," Scindia said.

Meanwhile, days after Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks DMK's A Rajaon Thursday called it to be a social disgrace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He commented, "Sanatana Dharma is a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy," adding, "There was no social stigma attached to malaria and dengue."

On Wednesday, speaking on the context, DMK's A Raja said, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide..."

It is to be known that Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent statement has stirred controversy around Sanatan Dharma, when he compared it to diseases like dengue and malaria, advocating for its eradication. Though he faced backlash after this, he hasn't retracted or apologized for his remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.