Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed as Speaker Protem of Lok Sabha

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed as the Speaker Protem of Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju announced, “President is pleased to appoint Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker."

“President is also pleased to appoint Shri Suresh Kodikunnil, Shri Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Members of Lok Sabha under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist Speaker Protem in Oath/Affirmation to newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha till election of the Speaker," he added.

