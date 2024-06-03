Bhupesh Baghel says voting machines changed ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024 results; enclose list as proof
Lok Sabha election 2024 results: While emphasizing the seriousness of the issue, Bhupesh Baghel questioned the circumstances under which the machines were changed
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress Rajnandgaon candidate Bhupesh Baghel raised discrepancies in the serial numbers of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), control unit, and VVPAT and said that the machines' were changed after the election in the constituency. While emphasizing the seriousness of the issue, Bhupesh Baghel questioned the circumstances under which the machines were changed.