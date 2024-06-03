Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress Rajnandgaon candidate Bhupesh Baghel raised discrepancies in the serial numbers of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), control unit, and VVPAT and said that the machines' were changed after the election in the constituency. While emphasizing the seriousness of the issue, Bhupesh Baghel questioned the circumstances under which the machines were changed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Election Commission had given the numbers of the machines used in the elections. This includes ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. According to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed. The booths where the numbers have been changed affect thousands of votes," Bhupesh Baghel said in a post on X.

“Similar complaints have been received from many other Lok Sabha constituencies. We are complaining to the State Election Officer. @ECISVEEP should answer under what circumstances the machines were changed and who will be responsible for any impact on the election result? The list of changed numbers is very long but a short list is enclosed for your perusal," the former Chhattisgarh CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allegations came a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results when the Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to begin counting on Tuesday.

The Opposition INDIA bloc leaders have raised several questions on the election process and alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is misusing its power to influence the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Union Minister Amit Shah had called 150 District Magistrates across the country after the completion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reacted sharply to Jairam Ramesh's remarks and said it is not ‘right to spread rumours.' The election body also sought detailed information from the Congress leader on his serious allegations.

“Can someone influence them (district magistrates/returning officers) all? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it...It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone," the CEC said at a press conference.

