Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, on Sunday invoked the 2012 Nirbhaya case in reference to an alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, saying that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested per the law brought by AAP.

Dikshit's remark came at a time when the political war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP was at its height. Notably, the Congress is an ally of the AAP in Delhi under the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dikshit said only a proper investigation would reveal what exactly went down between Maliwal and Bibhav at the CM's Civil Lines residence.

“When the 'Nirbhaya' (horrific and fatal gangrape of a paramedical student in the national capital on December 16, 2012) incident happened, the AAP hit the streets and raised chorus for a law as per which the victim's statement in incidents of sexual crime or violence against women would be taken as the truth and the onus will be on the accused to prove his innocence," Dikshit said.

"A legislation to this effect was drafted and brought into force thereafter. However, now, when action follows after a woman alleged that she was wronged, it should be assumed that she was speaking the truth. Bibhav Kumar was arrested as per this law. The legislation was brought by the AAP, and none else. We have flagged concerns over this legislation earlier," he added.

Bibhav was arrested on Saturday for the alleged assault on AAP's Rajya Sabha MP at the CM's residence and has been remanded in police custody for five days.

Kejriwal has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a 'Jail ka Khel' (game of putting leaders in jail) with the Aam Aadmi Party and had conducted a 'Jail Bharo' march to the BJP's national headquarters today, with top party heavyweights.

Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

