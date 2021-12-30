The Biden administration Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to consider its bid to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, following legal setbacks that have forced the government to continue the program.

Formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols, the program bars asylum seekers from Central America from entering the U.S. while immigration courts consider their claims. President Biden campaigned against the policy, introduced by former President Donald Trump, and took steps to end it upon taking office, but Republican-led states including Texas and Missouri sued to force its continuation.

Lower courts, in initial decisions, found the administration failed to follow necessary rule-making procedures in terminating the program. In August, the Supreme Court turned down the administration’s emergency request to suspend the program while litigation proceeded.

The administration “failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious," the unsigned order said. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan indicated they would have granted the government’s application.

The government argues that the lower courts’ orders overstepped their authority, intruding into the executive branch’s discretionary power over immigration policy.

At present, the legal dispute is more theoretical than practical; because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, has been turning back migrants under public-health orders issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rather than an immediate stop to the policy, the government’s latest petition seeks review on the Supreme Court’s spring calendar. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar requested that the court, should it grant the case, order expedited briefing to allow for arguments in April with a decision likely before July.

After the Supreme Court denied the government’s emergency request in August, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “conducted a fresh evaluation process" of the asylum policy, the government said, and in October Mr. Mayorkas issued a new decision ending the policy.

But earlier this month, the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in New Orleans, again found the decision wanting.

“DHS failed to consider several relevant factors and important aspects of the problem when it made the termination decision," Judge Andrew Oldham wrote for a three-judge panel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

