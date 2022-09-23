Biden administration quietly steps up effort to close Guantanamo6 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Special representative named to oversee efforts to transfer detainees out of military facility in Cuba
WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is revamping its effort to close the Guantanamo Bay prison, for the first time appointing a senior diplomat to oversee detainee transfers and signaling it won’t interfere with plea negotiations that could resolve the long-stalled prosecution of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four co-defendants.