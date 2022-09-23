Biden administration quietly steps up effort to close Guantanamo

Three other detainees have been convicted by military commissions, including two via plea bargains. One, Abd al-Hadi al Iraqi, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and violation of the law of war and is awaiting sentencing. A second, Ali Hamza al-Bahlul, is serving a life term for providing material support for terrorism, solicitation and conspiracy. A third, Majid Khan, made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attempted murder in violation of the law of war and spying, and became a government cooperator and completed his sentence in March.