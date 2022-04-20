When Mr. Biden announced the most recent extension of the payment pause, he cited the risks of financial harm to borrowers if payments were to resume immediately. A recent analysis from the Federal Reserve said millions of borrowers could face delinquency and default if payments resumed in May, which had been the deadline before the most recent extension. Mr. Biden said the extension of the pause will help borrowers prepare to resume paying their loans and give the Education Department more time to improve student-loan programs.