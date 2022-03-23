Biden, allies aim to project united front against Russia at NATO meeting

In addition to targeting Russia with sanctions, the U.S. and EU aim to reinforce their alliance by resolving longstanding disputes and aligning policies in other areas, such as trade and technology. Officials hope to announce on Thursday measures to resolve a legal fight over how digital data about European citizens is handled in the U.S. by American companies such as global tech giants. Failure to resolve the complex legal fight, which has run since 2015, could interrupt data flows across the Atlantic. It remains unclear if terms of a deal can be agreed during Mr. Biden’s visit, said a person familiar with the talks.