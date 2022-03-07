Biden caught between inflation and calls to ban Russian oil

For days, senior officials have walked a fine line, acknowledging calls to ban Russian oil, but also underscoring its importance to global markets, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken weighed in again on Sunday. “We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there’s still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets," Mr. Blinken said on CNN. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak."