Biden faces new setbacks in fight to stay on presidential ticket
Annie Linskey , Lindsay Wise , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Jul 2024, 01:33 PM IST
SummaryDemocratic leaders delayed a procedural vote to seal President Biden’s nomination before the August convention.
The Democratic coalition backing President Biden showed new signs of cracking Wednesday as top congressional leaders successfully pushed to delay a procedural vote on the his nomination and California Rep. Adam Schiff called for Biden to bow out of the race.
