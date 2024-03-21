Biden has massive campaign cash lead over Trump as general election begins
SummaryThe incumbent has more than double the money in the bank his predecessor does heading toward a November rematch.
WASHINGTON—Donald Trump crushed his opponents in nearly every Republican primary this year. But when it comes to the money race, President Biden has a big head start on his predecessor.
