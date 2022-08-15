Biden has passed a big piece of his agenda. Will it move voters?
President, fellow Democrats plan to tout their accomplishments, but face challenge of getting Americans to pay attention
WASHINGTON :President Biden has often said that America wanted to see big legislative accomplishments. Now that he has delivered on some of his goals, he will find out if those wins give him a boost with voters.
The passage along party lines of the $700 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill in the House Friday capped a run of legislative victories for the Democrats and the White House in recent months that also included bipartisan bills to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, support veterans’ healthcare and address mass shootings.
With November’s midterm elections looming, Mr. Biden and Democrats hope to use these victories to appeal to the electorate as they seek to defend their narrow majorities in Congress. Their challenge will be moving voters who might not be paying attention to what bills are passing in Washington and have been grappling with economic uncertainty and high gasoline prices for more than a year.
Mr. Biden’s approval ratings have been stuck at or just below 40% for months, a grim sign for his party this year, as well as for the president’s chances if he runs for re-election. His handling of the economy has also gotten low ratings.
Adrian Hemond, a Democratic consultant in Michigan, said the legislative success is “definitely a net positive for him," but added: “The question is how big a net positive and how long does it last? Does it last until November? The president is pretty unpopular right now."
The Inflation Reduction Act fulfills some of Mr. Biden’s promises to invest in climate and energy programs, address the cost of prescription drugs and to tax large companies that report significant profits but pay little or nothing in income taxes. It doesn’t deal with some other pieces of his proposed agenda, such as extending the child tax credit, providing support for child care or offering free community college.
This bill, coupled with the semiconductor bill and the infrastructure law passed last year, adds up to roughly $2 trillion in legislation for his priorities since November.
“I, honest to God, believe that 50, 75, 100 years from now…people who will look back to this week, they’ll know that we met this moment," Mr. Biden said Tuesday at a signing ceremony on the South Lawn for the chips-manufacturing bill.
Republicans hope to use the fall elections to recapture both the House and Senate, a move that would effectively end Mr. Biden’s legislative agenda and bring forth intense congressional oversight of his administration. The GOP has argued that higher costs and fuel prices will be paramount for voters, along with tax increases included in the reconciliation bill.
“Results matter—process does not for voters. Passing legislation is meaningless if people are still struggling with gas prices, grocery bills, utility costs," said Nicole McCleskey, a New Mexico-based Republican pollster. “To suggest that legislation is going to somehow save Democrats in this election I think is a totally inside Washington, elitist argument."
Looking beyond the midterms, Mr. Biden has repeatedly said he plans to run for re-election. But some recent polls have shown that his party is wary of that idea and that voters are concerned about the age of Mr. Biden, who will turn 80 in November and is the nation’s oldest president. A series of legislative wins might lessen concerns about Mr. Biden’s job performance, but the age issue remains intractable.
Some Democrats have skirted questions about whether Mr. Biden should run again. In an interview on a SiriusXM radio show last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer deflected a query about whether the president should seek re-election, saying: “Please focus on the 2022 elections. And let’s deal with the presidency after that."
Mr. Biden’s legislative resurgence has also coincided with the FBI’s search of the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump in Florida, which dominated the news just as Democrats were passing a big piece of the president’s agenda. The search could also rally Republicans ahead of the midterms and behind the former president as he weighs another presidential campaign.
The White House now faces the tough task of selling this legislation, after efforts to prompt a bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year didn’t break through with much of the public.
A Fox News poll of registered voters released last week found 45% of respondents said they understood well what was in the Inflation Reduction Act, while 53% said they didn’t understand it well.
White House officials last week said Mr. Biden and top officials would travel to promote the agenda. They plan to argue that they successfully fought special-interest groups with bills that address drug pricing, corporate taxes, climate and guns, while accusing Republicans of siding with “special interests and the super wealthy."
Building Back Together, a Biden-aligned outside group, and the Democratic National Committee will promote the legislation through a combination of digital, radio, print and televised advertising in the coming weeks.
GOP lawmakers and candidates, meanwhile, have already begun portraying the climate legislation as a flawed package that raises taxes and sends more IRS agents after businesses and taxpayers. Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.) said Democrats were “bringing us another breathtakingly bad taxing and spending bill that will only make inflation worse."
John Anzalone, the president’s 2020 campaign pollster who also conducts surveys for The Wall Street Journal, said that Mr. Biden has “given front-line Democrats something to run on, something to contrast their candidacies that they literally did not have on May 1."
Mr. Biden has also sought to promote the reduction in average gasoline prices, down nearly a dollar since reaching $5 in mid-June, as well as new inflation data that showed the pace of price increases slowed in July as energy costs dropped.
And he has signaled that he will make the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion enshrined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling a central part of the campaign. Analysts in both parties have said they have seen recent signs the abortion issue could energize Democrats and sway some independent voters in November.