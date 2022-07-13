Biden heads to Middle East in high-stakes trip to boost ties

A U.S. official said the Biden administration is expected to announce new talks between the U.S. and Israel to co-develop the Iron Beam, an experimental laser system envisioned as a shield against Iran-backed attacks. Mr. Biden is also planning this week to sign a joint U.S.-Israel declaration touting the strategic partnership between the two countries, officials with knowledge of the matter said. This includes a commitment to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons, strengthening regional cooperation, and ensuring Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region, Israeli officials said.