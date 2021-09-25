WASHINGTON : Following recent moves that upset close allies, President Biden on Friday is attempting to strengthen an alliance with three countries that share concern about China’s expanding clout in Asia.

The Quad summit marks the first-ever in-person meetings at the White House with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the leaders are expected to stress their cooperation in a rivalry with China.

China has dismissed the Quad as a small clique harboring a Cold War mentality. President Xi Jinping, in a virtual address this week before the United Nations General Assembly, warned against “the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games."

A day before Friday’s Quad meeting, Chinese jet fighters flew toward Taiwan in a sign of the provocations that threaten to pull the U.S. and other countries into a conflict with China as it steps up its military presence in the Pacific.

Although the grouping—known formally as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue—was organized back in the mid-2000s, some security experts say recent developments have underscored an urgent need for a show of solidarity.

“I see this as a deterrent to not just a Cold War but actually to an outbreak of conflict," said Paula Dobriansky, a former undersecretary of state for democracy and global affairs now affiliated with the Atlantic Council.

During the summit, the Quad leaders are expected to forge several agreements that will tighten technological and educational links, according to U.S. officials.

One is a supply-chain initiative with a focus on semiconductors. Another seeks to bolster 5G systems, in addition to bolstering critical infrastructure against cyber threats, the officials said. A fellowship program would place 100 students from the countries in U.S. universities.

Other details ahead of Friday afternoon’s meeting were scant. The U.S. officials said the summit would also yield announcements on vaccine development and an infrastructure program, which is envisioned as a counter to China’s Belt and Road initiative. During a virtual meeting of the group in March, the leaders pledged to produce one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, as China embarked on its own vaccine diplomacy with developing countries.

Despite the summit eliciting Beijing’s displeasure, U.S. and its allies view their partnership as a necessary check on China.

India has clashed with China over a disputed border, with a battle last year leaving 20 India soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead. China has slapped Australia with steep tariffs, among other trade penalties, after Mr. Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Australia earlier this month entered a separate security pact with the U.S. and U.K. to help create a network of submarine defenses to curb Beijing’s influence in the Indian to Pacific oceans.

Meanwhile, Japan has protested Chinese military vessels moving in waters near islands held by Japan and claimed by China.

The summit comes during a bumpy stretch for the Biden administration’s foreign-policy team. Mr. Biden has faced criticism from allies over a rushed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and a more recent dispute with France, which was furious for being cut out of a deal to provide Australia with submarines as it looks to bolster a presence in the Pacific. Instead, the U.S. and U.K. will help develop nuclear-powered vessels as part of the newly forged security partnership with Australia. The French and U.S. presidents pledged this week to patch up their differences over the deal and are expected to meet next month.

Mr. Biden has defended ending nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan as a way to focus more on concerns in the Indo-Pacific.

While Mr. Biden has taken a tough posture with China, leveling sanctions and condemning the treatment of ethnic Uighurs, there are also efforts to avoid a rapid escalation of tensions. Mr. Biden called Mr. Xi earlier this month in a bid to affirm lines of communication. During his own address to the U.N. this week, the American president didn’t mention China directly while stressing the need for diplomacy.

“All the major powers of the world have a duty," Mr. Biden said, “to carefully manage their relationships so they do not tip from responsible competition to conflict."

