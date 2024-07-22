Biden is out, but his economic record still burdens his replacement
SummaryVoters’ deep discontent with inflation means a Democratic candidate should focus on what the future would look like under Trump, not the past under Biden, writes Greg Ip.
President Biden wanted to be a transformative president who expanded the state’s role in American life as Lyndon B. Johnson had. To a striking extent, he succeeded, pushing through milestone legislation on infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and green energy.