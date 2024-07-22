Biden is out, but his economic record still burdens his replacement

The Democratic nominee will have to contend with Biden’s economic record. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Biden signed shortly after he took office embodied both his ambition and overreach. Biden and his staff saw it as a vehicle for progressive goals such as a vastly expanded child tax credit. It was to be followed by “Build Back Better," which would shower billions more on green energy, universal prekindergarten, expanded healthcare subsidies, paid leave, child care, eldercare and public housing. And because the economy was in crisis, they reasoned, the more they spent, the better.