Biden Keeps Talking About the Old Days. Young Voters Don’t Like It.

Democratic Party insiders think the greater risk is that young people don’t vote, or defect to a third-party candidate, rather than make a shift to Trump, who at age 77 is hardly better positioned to connect with millennial and Gen Z voters and at odds with many of them on issues like climate change and abortion. These cohorts, born after 1980, have voiced frustration with the economy, including high prices and escalating rent, and many of their members have expressed skepticism with Biden’s firm support for Israel in the war against Hamas.