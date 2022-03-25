Biden meets Nato allies seeking more support for Ukraine

According to U.S. officials, Mr. Biden’s new sanctions will cover more than 300 members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, as well as 17 board members of Russian financial institution Sovcombank; Herman Gref, a longtime Putin adviser who leads Sberbank; and elite Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko. The White House said 48 large Russian state-owned defense entities would be part of the new round of sanctions.