Biden might soon ease Chinese tariffs, in a decision fraught with policy tension6 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:22 PM IST
White House wants to take steps aimed at easing inflation while still looking tough on China
WASHINGTON : President Biden is expected to roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports soon, a decision constrained by competing policy aims: addressing inflation and maintaining economic pressure on Beijing.