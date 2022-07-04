Biden might soon ease Chinese tariffs, in a decision fraught with policy tension
White House wants to take steps aimed at easing inflation while still looking tough on China
WASHINGTON :President Biden is expected to roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports soon, a decision constrained by competing policy aims: addressing inflation and maintaining economic pressure on Beijing.
People familiar with the situation say what comes next has been pending with Mr. Biden in recent weeks and that he could announce his decision this week. It could include a pause on tariffs on consumer goods such as clothing and school supplies, as well as launching a broad framework to allow importers to request tariff waivers.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is conducting a mandatory four-year review of the Trump-era tariffs. A comment period for businesses and others who have benefited from the tariffs will close July 5, giving the administration an opportunity to calibrate its policy.
As he weighs a decision, Mr. Biden has been buffeted by policy disagreements both within his administration, and by outside forces including business, labor and lawmakers. A plan to announce a tariff cut has been repeatedly postponed, administration officials and trade experts say.
The delay, they say, reflects the sharp divisions within his administration over the China tariffs.
Among his own cabinet, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called tariffs a drag on the economy, saying the administration is looking at ways to reconfigure them to help curb inflation. Ms. Yellen has said some of the inherited tariffs aren’t strategic and don’t address China’s unfair trade practices.
“Reconfiguring some of those tariffs so they make more sense and reducing unnecessary burdens is something that’s under consideration," Ms. Yellen said in an interview with ABC News on June 19.
On the other side are U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and National security adviser Jake Sullivan, who see tariffs as valuable leverage in getting concessions from China. These skeptics want a tariff cut paired with another measure designed to keep pressure on Beijing to change practices that the U.S. says put American companies and workers at a disadvantage.
Possible steps include raising tariffs on strategic items such as industrial machinery and transportation equipment, while lowering duties on consumer goods. The U.S. also could start a fresh investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act focusing on China’s industrial subsidies on high-tech items, a policy the USTR has been preparing for months, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.
Such a policy could lead to tariffs on a new set of products.
“From the domestic political perspective, there are two very strong, competing concerns. One is the need to be perceived as fighting inflation. And the other is the need to be seen to be very strong in standing up to China," said Claire Reade, a longtime China official for the USTR who is now at the law firm Arnold & Porter.
“The question is how do you take all of these divergent concerns and harmonize them into one policy?" she said.
The Biden administration has been struggling to contain the fallout from high prices for food, gas and other consumer items, which could hurt his Democratic Party in the November midterm elections.
Economists say removing Chinese tariffs isn’t likely to have a dramatic impact on inflation, however. Peterson Institute for International Economics analysts Megan Hogan and Yilin Wang estimate that removing tariffs on Chinese imports could lower consumer-price index inflation by a marginal 0.26 percentage point at first. But “as U.S. corporations trim their markups to compete with imports," that might eventually lead to a 1-percentage-point reduction in inflation, they added.
Republicans including Sen. Bill Hagerty (R., Tenn.) and others have pointed out that, for more than two years after the tariffs were introduced, there were few signs of inflation or discussions linked to their impact on consumer prices.
“Wouldn’t removing these tariffs simply encourage more bad behavior," Mr. Hagerty asked Ms. Tai at a recent hearing. “What kind of message would it send to China?"
Proponents of tariff reduction say it is important for Mr. Biden to show he is serious about fighting inflation, possibly by pausing tariffs on consumer goods purchased by American households.
As the Federal Reserve is primarily responsible for controlling inflation, tariff reduction is one of the few policy options available to the president.
Mr. Biden himself has said in recent weeks that he is considering a tariff cut, noting that the levies were introduced by the previous administration.
The U.S. and China signed a trade deal in 2020, but the U.S. kept most levies on Chinese imports as a means to ensure compliance with the accord’s provisions, including promises to increase purchases of U.S. goods.
Beijing has fallen far short of that purchase commitment.
Ms. Tai, who was appointed by Mr. Biden, has repeatedly defended the tariffs as a useful tool in confronting China over its trade practices.
“The China tariffs are, in my view, a significant piece of leverage, and a trade negotiator never walks away from leverage," Ms. Tai told a Senate subcommittee meeting on June 22.
China has long pressed the U.S. to ease the tariffs, contending they hurt both countries.
“With inflation rates running high across the globe, the U.S. needs to lift all the additional tariffs imposed on China, as this will serve the interests of businesses and consumers and benefit both countries and the world at large," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a June 15 press conference.
As the main weapon of his trade war with China, former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs ranging from 7.5% to 25% on Chinese imports worth roughly $370 billion over four rounds between July 2018 and September 2019.
The action was based on the findings of a Section 301 investigation over China’s practices related to technology transfer and intellectual property.
While early rounds of the tariffs were placed on strategic items closely linked to the investigation, the lists were later expanded to consumer goods as Trump officials ramped up pressure on Beijing.
Adding to Mr. Biden’s predicament are pressures from powerful interest groups that could influence political outcomes in an election year.
As part of its efforts to push for tariff cuts, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the administration to look at summertime goods such as wading pools, bicycles and sunscreen. “With a stroke of a pen, President Biden could eliminate these taxes on our summer fun," the chamber said in a blog post.
Labor unions and progressive Democrats, who have had a strong sway on Mr. Biden’s trade policy, are opposing tariff cuts. Among them are the members of the Labor Advisory Committee advising the USTR, representing top unions including the AFL-CIO, United Steelworkers and Service Employees International Union.
They noted that nothing has changed in China’s practices since Mr. Trump’s 301 investigation that would merit lifting the tariffs. If anything, they wrote, Beijing has “only doubled down on their strategy and approach."