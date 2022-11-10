Biden plans to meet China’s Xi and discuss how to avoid conflict
Planned meeting comes amid strains over Taiwan and US controls on technology exports
Planned meeting comes amid strains over Taiwan and US controls on technology exports
Biden Plans to Meet China’s Xi and Discuss How to Avoid Conflict
Biden Plans to Meet China’s Xi and Discuss How to Avoid Conflict
BY Andrew Restuccia | UPDATED NOV 09, 2022 11:41 PM EST
BY Andrew Restuccia | UPDATED NOV 09, 2022 11:41 PM EST
Planned meeting comes amid strains over Taiwan and U.S. controls on technology exports
President Biden said he plans to discuss how the U.S. and China can avoid conflict when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his coming Asia trip, but won’t make concessions on critical issues.
“What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another," Mr. Biden told reporters in Washington. “And if they do, how to resolve it and how to work it out."
He added, “I’m not willing to make any fundamental concessions."
The meeting, expected to take place on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 summit of major economies in Bali, Indonesia, would be the first between the two leaders in-person since Mr. Biden took office. Communications between the two governments are at a low ebb, with already tense relations further strained over U.S. curbs on technology exports and a recent trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Asked if he plans to tell Mr. Xi that he is committed to defending Taiwan from Chinese aggression, the U.S. president said, “I’m going to have that conversation with him."
Neither the Biden administration nor Beijing has officially confirmed a meeting between the two leaders. People familiar with the matter said U.S. and Chinese officials are planning for such a meeting, which could be formally announced in the coming days. A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council declined to comment.
The meeting would take place weeks after the Chinese leader broke with recent precedent and claimed a third term in power. Mr. Biden’s Democratic Party performed better than projected in U.S. midterm elections this week.
Mr. Biden leaves will Washington on Thursday for Egypt, where he will deliver remarks at a global climate summit. Following that brief appearance, he will continue on to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for a summit of South Asian leaders before traveling to Bali for the G-20.
Analysts closely tracking the meeting said they don’t expect it to end with major announcements. Instead, they said, it is intended to ease tensions in what has become an increasingly fraught relationship.
Relations between the U.S. and China have been on a downward trajectory in recent years as the two compete for global influence, military power and technological dominance. Taiwan, a long-running trouble spot, has become more pressing since Mrs. Pelosi’s visit in August.
Beijing saw that trip, the first to Taiwan by a House speaker in 25 years, as a sign of growing U.S. support for the island, which China claims as its territory. It launched large-scale military exercises in response and said it suspended cooperation on climate change with the U.S. and cut off some communication between the two countries’ militaries.
Renewed tensions over Taiwan have further eroded dwindling trust between the governments, according to officials on both sides. These officials portray direct talks between Messrs. Biden and Xi as the most effective channel the two governments have to communicate.
Administration officials have said the meeting in Bali, if it occurs, wouldn’t constitute a full-blown summit, in which one side hosts the other. The two governments haven’t held such a summit since the first year of the Trump administration.