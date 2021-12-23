WASHINGTON : Biden Says He Is More Likely to Run in 2024 if Trump Is His Opponent

BY ANDREW RESTUCCIA | UPDATED DEC 22, 2021 09:17 PM EST

In a rare television interview, the president also says he regretted not acting sooner to get free at-home Covid-19 tests to the public

President Biden said he is eager to run for reelection against Donald Trump in 2024 and expressed regret that he didn’t act more quickly to purchase at-home Covid-19 tests to distribute to the public.

In an interview with ABC News that aired on Wednesday night, Mr. Biden, 79, said he planned to run for reelection if he remains healthy. “If I’m in the health I’m in now—if I’m in good health—then, in fact, I would run again," he said.

Asked about running if that meant facing off against Mr. Trump, if he is the Republican nominee, Mr. Biden smiled and said, “You’re trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump, if he’s the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running."

Mr. Trump has said he is seriously considering another run for president, but hasn’t made a decision. A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Biden’s allies have repeatedly underscored his intentions to run for a second term. However, because of his age, some fellow Democrats have speculated about whether Mr. Biden will run and which candidates might jump in, if he doesn’t.

The president also publicly expressed regret for the first time about not acting sooner to distribute free at-home Covid-19 tests to the public. Amid mounting criticism over a lack of tests in many parts of the country, Mr. Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration was making plans to purchase and distribute 500 million such tests starting in January.

“I wish I had thought about ordering" half-a-billion at-home tests two months earlier, Mr. Biden said.

The president defended his administration’s efforts to respond to the pandemic. “Nothing’s been good enough," he said, acknowledging that the administration should always be trying to do more. But he said the country had come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic.

“When last Christmas, we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer vaccinated—people vaccinated—emergency rooms were filled," he said. “You had serious backups in hospitals that were causing great difficulties. We’re in a situation now where we have 200 million people fully vaccinated."

Mr. Biden has done fewer interviews with national news media than his predecessors. He has done 15 other media interviews as president, far fewer than the number Mr. Trump and President Barack Obama did in their first year in office, according to former CBS News reporter Mark Knoller, who keeps detailed records of presidential activities.

Mr. Biden again said his administration has no plans to require that passengers on domestic flights be fully vaccinated, as some public health officials have recommended.

"It’s been considered, but the recommendation I’ve gotten is it’s not necessary," Mr. Biden said.

He added that he believes those responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol should be held to account, even if that includes members of the Trump administration. “No matter where it goes," he said, “those responsible should be held accountable."

