Biden seeks to shift focus to domestic issues after Afghanistan exit

White House chief of staff Ron Klain expressed optimism for the bill on CNN Sunday, saying, “If I had a nickel for every time someone’s told me this package has been dead, I would be a very, very rich person. It was dead back in May, when there was initial opposition to it. It was dead in June, the day the president went to Europe. It was dead in July again. All I have heard is how this package is going to be dead. And yet, amazingly, it continues to advance."