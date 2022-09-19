Biden tells ‘60 Minutes’ covid pandemic over, says US troops could defend Taiwan4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:58 PM IST
In TV interview, president brushes off concerns about whether he is fit enough to run again in 2024
In TV interview, president brushes off concerns about whether he is fit enough to run again in 2024
WASHINGTON : President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over, while reiterating comments that U.S. troops could defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, during a televised interview that addressed questions about whether he would seek a second term.