Biden tells ‘60 Minutes’ covid pandemic over, says US troops could defend Taiwan
In TV interview, president brushes off concerns about whether he is fit enough to run again in 2024
WASHINGTON :President Biden said the Covid-19 pandemic was over, while reiterating comments that U.S. troops could defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, during a televised interview that addressed questions about whether he would seek a second term.
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid," Mr. Biden said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes" airing Sunday. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing."
The comments came as the Biden administration is promoting new vaccines to protect against prevalent Covid strains and seeking billions in new funding from Congress. The president was criticized in July 2021 after signaling an end to the pandemic only to see widespread deaths continue.
Mr. Biden, 79 years old, said he intended to run for re-election in 2024 but added it “remains to be seen" if that is a firm decision. Some Democrats are openly suggesting he step aside due to age and weak approval numbers, though Mr. Biden and his team feel confident that he would be a strong candidate should former President Donald Trump seek a rematch.
“Watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then you know, that’s one thing," Mr. Biden said. “I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ But I think it relates to how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do."
In the interview, Mr. Biden made comments about protecting Taiwan that could anger Beijing at a time of heightened tensions, particularly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) traveled to the island over the strong objections from mainland China. Asked whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack, the American president replied, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."
Officially, the U.S. maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan, under which the U.S. has generally refrained from saying whether it would intervene directly in the event of an invasion by China. The White House sought to clarify the remark to CBS News, saying U.S. policy toward Taiwan hadn’t changed.
In May, Mr. Biden sparked uncertainty after he said the U.S. would respond militarily to defend Taiwan if China tries to take it by force. In August and October of last year, he also suggested a change in U.S. policy toward Taiwan, only to have aides say nothing had changed.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry praised Mr. Biden for “reaffirming the U.S. government’s rock-solid security commitment" to Taipei, spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a written response Monday. “In the face of China’s military expansion and provocations, our government will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities."
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning criticized the president for remarks that she said “seriously violate the important U.S. commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence," adding that China had expressed its anger to the U.S. “We will not tolerate any activities aimed at splitting the country and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," Ms. Mao said.
Mr. Biden hit his predecessor, Mr. Trump, over the controversy involving government documents held at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Reacting to a Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence photo showing top-secret documents at the location, the current president wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible." He said he hadn’t been briefed on the material nor given a heads up on the search, upholding what the White House says is a mandate to maintain independence from the Justice Department.
Mr. Trump and his lawyers have sharply criticized the Justice Department’s actions and a court battle is intensifying, with a judge granting the Trump team’s request for a special master, or arbiter, to review documents.
Mr. Biden also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against taking more drastic measures to counter Ukrainian battlefield successes, specifically reacting to possible chemical or tactical use of nuclear weapons.
“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t," Mr. Biden said. “You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II."