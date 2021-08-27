Biden to face pressure on Iran nuclear deal in meeting with Israel's Bennett

Mr. Bennett made Iran the focal point in his preparations for the visit, where he hopes to reset Israel’s relations with the U.S. after his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu’s close relationship with former President Donald Trump. He has said he would present Mr. Biden with an alternative plan to restrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which Tehran says are aimed at creating a nuclear power industry, and limit Iran’s growing influence across the Middle East in the wake of several drone attacks the West has blamed on the Islamic Republic.

