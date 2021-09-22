Although the U.S. has so far offered the largest donation total of any country, some international aid groups have called on the Biden administration and other wealthy nations to do more to help inoculate the global population. Only 2% of people in developing countries have received a first dose of the vaccine, according to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, prompting some health experts to warn that more lives could be lost to Covid-19 in 2022 than 2021.