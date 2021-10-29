Biden turns to taxes on corporations, millionaires to pay for agenda

First, they navigated around Mr. Biden’s own campaign pledge, that taxes won’t go up on households making under $400,000, a promise that doesn’t include the effects of corporate taxes on middle-income workers and shareholders. Second, they grappled with resistance from House Democrats to untested ideas like the tax on billionaires’ unrealized gains proposed this week by Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.). And, most importantly, they negotiated for weeks with moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), who each objected to different proposals for different reasons. Republicans are unified in their opposition.

