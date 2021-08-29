Evacuation efforts in Kabul began to wind down Saturday as the Afghan capital was on high alert for possible terrorist attacks in the wake of a U.S. strike against Islamic State.

President Biden said his military commanders informed him that another attack in Afghanistan is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack Thursday outside Kabul’s airport that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 members of the U.S. military.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Mr. Biden said in a statement. He said he directed military commanders “to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection."

In a new security alert issued early Sunday in Kabul, the State Department advised all U.S. citizens to immediately leave three of the airport’s gates and avoid traveling to the airport, citing a “specific, credible threat." Officials didn’t respond to questions about the nature of the threat.

The U.S. and its allies have evacuated more than 117,000 people from Afghanistan in the two weeks since the Taliban toppled the Afghan government. About 1,400 people were inside the airport and waiting for flights on Saturday.

After the U.S. told partners that it was wrapping up evacuation efforts, thousands of people intent on fleeing but unable to get into the airfield began to shift their attention to other possible escape routes, including the land border with Pakistan.

Pentagon officials on Saturday said they had begun to pack up some troops and equipment and continue to plan for a total withdrawal by Tuesday, as ordered by Mr. Biden.

On Saturday, nearly all U.S. Embassy staff packed up to leave, according to a U.S. official. Ahead of their departure, they rushed to process any last-minute visa applications from locally employed Afghan staff, American citizens or permanent residents, and large groups of evacuees of third countries and nongovernmental organizations.

Approximately 350 American citizens have informed the State Department that they still wish to leave the country, though some already may have left, officials said.

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike on suspected Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan in response to Thursday’s suicide bombing, which targeted crowds of people hoping to get into the airport and seek refuge abroad.

The U.S. military said it believed the drone strike had killed two Islamic State militants and wounded one other. The Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties. Parts of Nangarhar province, where the strike occurred, have become a sanctuary for Islamic State’s regional offshoot, along with other spots in eastern Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials on Saturday declined to identify the two Islamic State members killed in the strike, and wouldn’t specify how they were connected to the airport attack. Officials said one was a planner and the other a facilitator.

The Pentagon used a special Hellfire missile, called an R9X, for the strike, according to U.S. officials. The R9X missile is inert. Instead of exploding, it contains blades that open just before impact, which officials say allows military commanders to pinpoint targets and minimize damage in the strike area.

Mr. Biden’s statement Saturday said additional U.S. airstrikes are likely. “This strike was not the last," he said.

One official said the U.S. had been watching the suspected militants before the attack at the airport.

“We believe this terrorist was involved in planning future attacks in Kabul," the official said, without specifying how the U.S. determined the militant was planning those attacks.

Military officials also declined to say where the drone that conducted the strike came from. After giving up Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan in July as part of the military withdrawal, the U.S. has conducted airstrikes from what it calls “over the horizon" locations, which typically means bases hundreds of miles away in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates.

In Nangarhar, Rahamunullah, a neighbor, said three people were killed and four others were wounded, including a woman.

The strike appeared to cause limited damage to a house. Video from the scene viewed by The Wall Street Journal showed a small blast hole outside the home next to a fire-charred auto rickshaw. The walls were pockmarked with shrapnel, and the windows of the building had been blown out. Clothes, sandals and furniture were tossed around the rooms.

Asked about the strike, the first that targeted Islamic State since the Taliban took control of the country, a Taliban spokesman said the group was looking into the matter. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. didn’t coordinate the operation with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the U.K. wasn’t accepting any more applicants trying to leave Afghanistan and would evacuate only those already inside the airport.

The number of people flying out of Kabul has dropped significantly: American and coalition partners flew out about 6,800 on Friday, down from a daily high of nearly 22,000 earlier this week.

The Taliban tightened their security cordon around the Kabul airport as the throngs of Afghans crowding the gates subsided. Americans and a few others escorted by Qatari officials were allowed to come to the airport, according to people involved in the evacuation effort. But the Taliban turned back many people trying to leave the country.

Americans still trying to get people out of Afghanistan expressed frustration with the evacuation effort as the window of opportunity closed for most.

“A lot of people are being left behind," said Kimberley Motley, an American attorney who was trying on Saturday to get four U.S. green-card holders to the Kabul airport. “It’s a reflection of our lack of preparation in making sure this was done in a responsible, ethical and moral way. We’ve put thousands, if not millions, of people at risk."

Western officials said they were on the lookout for another attack. The U.S. Embassy issued new warnings to Americans in Afghanistan on Saturday telling them to avoid the airport.

In Kabul, the Taliban worked to extend their authority as they seek to form a functioning new government.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid directed women working for the Ministry of Public Health to return to work, offering one sign of their willingness to allow women to work—something the Taliban hadn’t allowed when they ruled the country in the 1990s.

