Biden weighs choice of Jerome Powell or Lael Brainard as Fed chair

At other junctures, however, Ms. Brainard has signaled greater vigilance than some colleagues against allowing the economy to overheat. For example, in the second half of 2018, as the unemployment rate dropped below 4% and deficits rose because of increased federal spending and tax cuts under the Trump administration, Ms. Brainard said the Fed might need to raise interest rates for another year or two to slow the economy. Instead, market tumult at the end of the year and an unexpected decline in inflation led the Fed to halt rate increases in early 2019.