Biden weighs giving legal status to immigrant spouses of US citizens
Michelle Hackman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Apr 2024, 07:19 PM IST
SummaryBiden administration officials are considering green cards and deportation relief for hundreds thousands of immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally and are married to U.S. citizens.
Twenty years ago, Allyson Batista consulted her priest with a dilemma. She had fallen in love with a man living in the country illegally, who had no hope of fixing his status.
