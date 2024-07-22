Biden withdrawal caps weeks of epic political turbulence
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Jul 2024, 05:24 PM IST
SummaryAn off-the-rails debate, a GOP nominee who narrowly avoided assassination, and now a sitting president pressured by his own party to end his campaign.
WASHINGTON—What a year these past few weeks have been. President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 campaign caps off a historically tumultuous stretch in American politics, as a series of unexpected events—from a presidential debate for the ages to a near-assassination—have shaken up the political landscape and thrust it into uncharted territory.
