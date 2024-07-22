Biden withdrawal caps weeks of epic political turbulence

As a rapturous GOP feted its new ticket in Milwaukee, Biden came down with Covid-19 and retreated to his Delaware beach house to recuperate. But the pressure on him to withdraw didn’t let up; if anything, the Republicans’ display of unity and enthusiasm intensified Democrats’ panicked conviction that Biden must be forced to see the writing on the wall. After the convention concluded, the trickle of lawmakers calling on the president to withdraw became a flood. A dozen made such statements on Friday alone—a signal that the party was collectively willing to publicly humiliate Biden if he refused to budge. Like the orchestra on the deck of the Titanic, campaign and White House officials steadfastly insisted that the president’s mind was made up to continue, but the patience of even his closest allies was wearing thin. On Sunday afternoon, Biden finally publicly acknowledged what had become clear to so many: he couldn’t go on.