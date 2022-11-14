Biden, Xi meet as countries move toward reopening communication6 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 06:27 PM IST
US-China relations have hit the lowest point in decades after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan
NUSA DUA (INDONESIA) : President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began a closely watched meeting that officials on both sides said is intended to restore regular dialogue between the two powers and stabilize the relationship whose downward spiral in recent months has raised concerns of a new Cold War.