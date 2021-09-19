Biden’s Afghan blunder hurts India and helps China

The strategic affairs commentator Brahma Chellaney wrote that the U.S. exit told its allies “that they count on America’s support when they most need it at their own peril." In an op-ed titled “The unravelling of Pax Americana," Samir Saran, president of the Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation, dismissed the idea of quitting Afghanistan to focus on China as naive. “Land frontiers still matter," he wrote, “and the U.S. has ceded South and South West Asia to Beijing."