Biden’s climate-bill win offers fresh chance to woo midterm voters
Republicans plan to focus on the economy as Labor Day begins an election campaign sprint
President Biden and Democrats are promoting recent legislative wins in a bid to boost their support and overcome stiff economic headwinds as Labor Day kicks off the final sprint of midterm-election campaigning.
A new Wall Street Journal poll suggests that Democrats have a fresh opportunity to entice swing voters by pitching the components of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Mr. Biden signed into law in mid-August and plans to tout throughout the fall. The plan is designed to lower prescription-drug prices, bolster renewable energy and impose new taxes on large corporations.
Republicans plan to focus on the economy as Americans continue to contend with high rates of inflation not seen since the early 1980s.
Mr. Biden is scheduled to appear Monday in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two key states with a slate of competitive races. Republicans need just a few seats to take over the House and are favored to win control, though Democrats are currently in a stronger position than they were earlier this year. The future of the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats currently control because the vice president can break ties, is less clear, along with a number of governors’ races in key battleground states.
The Journal poll shows that Mr. Biden remains at a deficit in his handling of inflation and rising costs, with 39% of respondents approving and 58% disapproving. That is a slight improvement from a WSJ poll in March, when 34% approved of his response to inflation and high costs and 63% didn’t approve.
Asked broadly about their top issue for the midterms, voters cited economic issues and inflation first, followed by abortion. But when offered a choice of five issues and asked which made them most likely to vote, they put the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ahead of inflation.
The poll was conducted in the weeks after Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats steered through the new inflation plan. It found that 41% of voters favor the new law and 38% oppose it, with 20% saying they didn’t know enough about the plan. Those views were largely split along party lines, with 78% of Democrats favoring the law and 77% of Republicans opposing it. Independents were divided, with 35% in favor and 35% opposed.
When told about components of the law, including its ability to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and expand domestic energy sources, 51% of the poll’s respondents said they favored the plan, 33% said they opposed it and 15% said they were unsure. The biggest shift in support was with swing voters—people who didn’t identify as Democrat or Republican—suggesting Mr. Biden has an opportunity with that group.
A $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare enrollees will start in 2025 and the ability of Medicare officials to negotiate prices on a narrow set of 10 drugs will begin in 2026, potentially expanding to 20 medicines in 2029.
“I feel like this was a breakthrough for him," Di Peterson, 62 years old, an independent voter from Superior, Wis., said of the legislation. Mrs. Peterson, who voted for Mr. Biden in 2020, said she plans to vote for Democrats in the midterms, adding that it “has been frustrating watching everything in Congress because of the pushback."
Harry Cannon, 75, of Nanticoke, Pa., who supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 and described himself as “very anti-Democrat," criticized the legislation, questioning funding for new Internal Revenue Service agents.
Looking to the midterm elections, he said, “I’m praying it’s going to be a landslide" for Republicans.
Kristl Laux, 41, of Menasha, Wis., said the new law isn’t likely to shape how she and other voters will cast their ballots this fall because it won’t go into effect right away.
Ms. Laux said she became more active in Democratic politics after the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and that she viewed the Senate bid of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as critical to Democrats’ ability to codify abortion rights into federal law.
“We’re putting all of our hopes and dreams on Mandela winning the Senate," she said. “If he loses, there are going to be lots of people crying." Ms. Laux’s front yard, which is dotted by purple coneflowers, features signs promoting Mr. Barnes and local candidates.
Democrats have been promoting legislative gains under Mr. Biden on the campaign trail. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.), campaigning in Augusta, Ga., last week, particularly highlighted a provision in the inflation measure that caps insulin at $35 a month for Medicare beneficiaries, telling voters “I was thinking about you."
Mr. Warnock is running for a full, six-year term after winning a special election in 2021 that gave Democrats control of the Senate. His race against Republican Herschel Walker, a former running back who is a Heisman Trophy winner, is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country.
Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.), chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee that is trying to win control of the House, said races this fall would come down to a question: Do voters feel better off this year than they did in 2020? Mr. Emmer said high prices and higher crime in some major cities would lead many voters to say no.
“This is a security election. It’s about groceries and gas. It’s about being safe and secure in our homes and communities," Mr. Emmer said on “Fox News Sunday." “Democrats have caused this problem, and they’re going to pay for it at the ballot box."
The poll was conducted mostly before Mr. Biden announced his student-debt-forgiveness plan, which would cancel $10,000 in college debt for borrowers at certain income levels and up to $20,000 for some who received Pell Grants. Democrats have said the decision will help Americans who have struggled to pay off their debts and create economic opportunities. Republicans have said it would benefit college graduates at the expense of those who couldn’t afford to attend college or pursued other careers.
“Has the country lost its mind?" asked Paul Michiels, 62, of Appleton, Wis., who works part time in insurance sales and described himself as a “constitutional Republican," when asked about the debt-reduction plan. “To me, that’s insane. You’re going to give people that went to college, that have the most potential to make the most money, you’re going to forgive their debt? And the high-schoolers that are around here who went to work welding, are electricians, they have to pay that debt?" he continued, referring to the plan’s potential impact on the deficit.
Judson Page, 19, a student at Greenville University in Illinois, said he was supportive of the loan-forgiveness plan.
“I’m blessed with financially stable parents. I will not be a part of the student-loan forgiveness, but there are a lot of people who need it," said Mr. Page, who said he considers himself an independent voter. He said he plans to vote in the midterms and that the student-loan forgiveness is a pro for Democrats but said he wasn’t sure if it would be a decisive factor for his vote.
Mr. Biden’s job-approval ratings took a dive during the summer of 2021 with the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The poll found a slight uptick in the president’s job-approval rating since March, with 45% approving and 54% disapproving.
“We have the tools in the tool kit to be competitive," said John Anzalone, the lead pollster for Mr. Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, whose firm conducted the Journal’s poll jointly with the firm of Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio. “And it’s really almost in some ways above and beyond how people are thinking about Biden."
Mr. Fabrizio said that while certain parts of the new law are popular, the coming months would allow Republicans to define the measure at a time when many voters have expressed worries that government spending has led to high inflation.
“If in fact voters continue to think that government spending fuels inflation, and inflation continues to be fueled, that’s going to benefit us when we’re making our arguments," Mr. Fabrizio said.
When voters were given each party’s arguments about the bill—which Democrats say will fight inflation and improve clean-energy production, while Republicans characterize it as “out of control" government spending that will further fuel inflation—the Democratic advantage diminished and voters favored the bill by a narrow 46% to 41%.
The consumer-price index, a measure of what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% in July from the same month a year earlier, down from 9.1% in June. June marked the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981.
The Journal survey of 1,313 registered voters was conducted Aug. 17-25, 2022 by cellphone, landline and text-to-web. The margin of error was 2.7 percentage points.