Biden’s climate-bill win offers fresh chance to woo midterm voters

“Has the country lost its mind?" asked Paul Michiels, 62, of Appleton, Wis., who works part time in insurance sales and described himself as a “constitutional Republican," when asked about the debt-reduction plan. “To me, that’s insane. You’re going to give people that went to college, that have the most potential to make the most money, you’re going to forgive their debt? And the high-schoolers that are around here who went to work welding, are electricians, they have to pay that debt?" he continued, referring to the plan’s potential impact on the deficit.