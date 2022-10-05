Biden’s student-loan forgiveness test: Processing millions of applications

Officials said they have studied the rollout of other massive federal programs, from the rocky launch of HealthCare.gov to the effort to distribute free Covid-19 tests to the public. Aides involved in the discussions said they are trying to create a smooth and simple experience for borrowers in response to years of frustration over the government’s convoluted loan programs. The administration is preparing options to make the program more accessible, including a paper version of the application that can be sent by mail and translations in multiple languages, officials said.