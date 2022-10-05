Biden’s student-loan forgiveness test: Processing millions of applications
With student loan payments set to resume on Jan. 1, 2023, administration is preparing to launch largest student debt forgiveness program in US history
WASHINGTON :The Biden administration is gearing up for a major test of the federal government’s bureaucracy: tens of millions of applications for student debt relief.
Later this month, the administration will launch the largest student loan forgiveness program in U.S. history. The government and the servicers who manage the federal student loan portfolio will have less than three months to process the initial batch of applications and ensure balances are adjusted before Jan. 1, 2023, when borrowers are due to start making mandatory payments on their loans for the first time in nearly three years.
Previous student loan programs have been marked by delays and confusion, such as a loan-forgiveness program for people with public-service jobs that the Biden administration overhauled last year, after the Education Department revealed that only 5,500 borrowers had seen their debt wiped clean since the creation of the program more than a decade ago.
Administration officials and Democratic lawmakers acknowledged that a messy rollout of President Biden’s new federal loan-forgiveness program would be a political liability right before the November midterm elections.
“The administration must implement this relief as swiftly and efficiently as possible with minimal bureaucratic red tape," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) said recently.
Mr. Biden’s program would relieve up to $10,000 in debt for federal student-loan borrowers, or up to $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants when they were in college. To be eligible, individual borrowers must make less than $125,000 a year or less than $250,000 a year per household.
The administration is facing legal action that could freeze the program. Six states sued the administration late last month over the debt cancellation plan, citing harm to state higher education lending programs and reduced tax revenues.
Critics of the plan, including many Republicans, say it will add to inflationary pressures and force taxpayers who didn’t go to college to pay for those who did. “The Biden administration’s executive action to cancel student loan debt was not only unconstitutional, it will unfairly burden working-class families," said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who joined the lawsuit.
More than 40 million borrowers hold federal student debt, more than 90% of whom likely qualify for relief based on their income levels. The administration estimates nearly eight million of those borrowers won’t have to apply for relief because the Education Department already has enough information to determine their eligibility and therefore can process loan forgiveness automatically, though they are allowed to opt out.
The administration said it would make available later this month a short application that will not require supporting documentation. The government’s student aid website now says the Education Department will process applications within six weeks, a change from an earlier version of the site that estimated the application would be made public in early October and would take four to six weeks to process.
Applications must be submitted by mid-November to be processed before Jan. 1. The administration will continue accepting applications until Dec. 31, 2023.
Mr. Biden’s aides are discussing what recourse may be available if borrowers are unable to get their applications processed before loan payments resume, administration officials said.
The process will be a major task for the Education Department, administration officials acknowledged, but coordination with the White House may alleviate the burden, they say. Senior officials from the department and top aides to Mr. Biden have been meeting multiple times daily to work through logistics, aides said.
Officials said they have studied the rollout of other massive federal programs, from the rocky launch of HealthCare.gov to the effort to distribute free Covid-19 tests to the public. Aides involved in the discussions said they are trying to create a smooth and simple experience for borrowers in response to years of frustration over the government’s convoluted loan programs. The administration is preparing options to make the program more accessible, including a paper version of the application that can be sent by mail and translations in multiple languages, officials said.
The administration has already run into some hurdles. Scammers, who have long taken aim at people with student loans, have targeted borrowers with incorrect information, such as counterfeit applications for loan relief, and the Federal Trade Commission has issued alerts to borrowers about possible fraud. The White House is planning later this week to launch an education campaign to raise awareness about scams, administration officials said.
The Education Department recently decided to exclude some privately held loans that haven’t been consolidated into federal loans, a change that will prevent some 770,000 borrowers from receiving debt forgiveness through the program, according to the administration.
The department now is in the process of working with servicers on draft guidance for how to process debt relief, as well as how to resume payments for those with remaining loans after the payment pause ends on Dec. 31. The administration has encouraged servicers to increase their call center capacity and staffing levels ahead of the launch of the program, officials said.
The Education Department also is establishing the criteria for what loan cancellation will look like in practice. They plan to rank the priority of an individual’s loans to be forgiven: first, federal loans that are in default, followed by loans with the highest interest rates.
Since most borrowers have one servicer, applying debt relief should be relatively straightforward. But for some older loans, some investigation could be required since older databases may contain inaccuracies or incomplete information, said Scott Buchanan, the head of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, an industry group.
“Some people won’t see forgiveness for many months," Mr. Buchanan said.