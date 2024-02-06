Biden’s Support From Progressives at Risk Over Border Bill and Israel

WASHINGTON—Four years ago, when President Biden clinched the Democratic nomination, he aggressively courted progressives, forming an alliance that helped propel him to the White House and has largely stayed intact. Now, deep cracks between him and the left are emerging that threaten his chances of re-election in 2024.

The president’s handling of the war in Gaza has strained his relationship with progressives over the last three months. His push for a bipartisan plan that would severely restrict migration at the southern border has further jeopardized his standing with the constituency, which includes young voters and minority voters.

The Biden team is counting on the president’s ability to reassemble the 2020 coalition, meaning he needs to maintain his level of backing from progressives. For some on the left, however, the extent of his support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas and his recent backing of the border-policy overhaul, including his push for restricting asylum in a way that breaks a core campaign promise, might be too much to overcome.

Several progressive advocates and lawmakers say they feel the president is now taking them for granted.

“A lot of people in our base are feeling really hesitant about supporting Joe Biden," said Stevie O’Hanlon, spokesperson for climate-focused youth group Sunrise Movement. “Joe Biden needs the young generation in order to win and that is going to require him doing a lot on climate, on Gaza, on immigration, to try and regain trust that’s been broken."

A recent NBC News poll found 15% of voters under 35 approved of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and 70% disapproved. The poll found Biden’s approval rating overall to be the lowest of his presidency; additionally, the share of respondents who said Biden would do a better job than former President Donald Trump of treating immigrants humanely and protecting immigrant rights declined by 9 percentage points compared with September 2020.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, noted that Biden in 2020 benefited from the momentum of presidential bids made by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.)

“A lot of times, presidential campaigns become very insular, and what we need is to remember that we lost in 2016 and we won in 2020 because we had a very different approach to partnership with progressives and with the base," Jayapal said. “There’s always a tendency to move to the right or to the center and forget."

After the release Sunday of the details of the border deal, Jayapal said the proposal was evidence that Biden and Senate Democrats were “declining to stand up and defend immigrant communities."

The Senate deal would establish a new asylum process at the border to deliver fast case resolutions and swift deportations for migrants who don’t qualify. It also would set a higher bar for those claims and establish new limits on the number of immigrants claiming asylum to prevent the system from getting overwhelmed.

Biden’s alliance with progressives could still improve by November, people familiar with his campaign’s thinking said, depending on the duration of the conflict in Gaza and whether the immigration proposal actually makes it through Congress.

After Biden navigated a crowded Democratic primary in 2020 and defeated more liberal candidates, he and his aides reached out and sought the support of his progressive primary opponents, along with liberal lawmakers and groups. Biden, a longtime centrist, adopted aspects of Sanders’s policy proposals and formed task forces with experts representing both moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.

On immigration, in particular, Biden campaigned heavily against former Trump’s hard-line policies and proposed an agenda considered to be the most liberal plan put forward by any mainstream Democratic nominee in history.

He continued to maintain his relationship with progressives while in office, signing bills that touched on their concerns—such as climate-related investments and $1.9 trillion in Covid relief. His former chief of staff Ron Klain made outreach to progressives a priority. Even when some decisions frustrated progressives last year—approval of a federal drilling project in Alaska, implementation of a set of tougher border policies and opposition to Washington, D.C.’s crime code—they remained largely supportive of the president.

Biden also handed progressives a win when he said in August 2022 he would cancel up to $20,000 for borrowers below a certain income threshold. Although the Supreme Court overturned his plan, the administration has used other tools to cancel student debt.

But the president’s refusal to back a cease-fire in Gaza, despite the high death toll and humanitarian crisis, has for many progressives overshadowed his previous efforts. More than 25,000 people, the majority women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of hostilities, according to Palestinian authorities. Those figures don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Biden also didn’t support progressive lawmakers’ efforts to pass legislation conditioning military aid to Israel doing more to avoid civilian casualties, though he said it was a “worthwhile thought."

The Gaza-related protests and heckling of Biden at his campaign events has worried the president’s senior aides, but his advisers are divided on the seriousness of the political threat. Some still think progressives will ultimately back Biden over risking another Trump administration.

They are making a similar calculation on immigration. Biden’s support for the plan comes after a record number of illegal crossings at the southern border made him come to view the issue as a political liability with swing voters and more moderate Democrats, according to people familiar with his thinking. Several recent polls have shown voters roundly disapprove of Biden’s handling of the issue, including a CBS News survey that found 63% of respondents said they wanted the president to be tougher on the border.

Rep. Greg Casar, a progressive Texas Democrat, said leaders should be able to make Trump vs. Biden comparisons to voters on economic equality, climate and foreign policy.

“Trump would be terrible across all…those issue areas, and that on a couple of those issue areas, President Biden has actually been excellent in my view, and then in a couple, he’s been sorely lacking," he said.

